UFC 220 Weigh-In Results: Heavyweight Title Fight Is Official

UFC 220 is set to take place on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The card will feature two title fights.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou for the heavyweight title will headline this event while Daniel Cormier vs. Volkan Oezdemir for the light heavyweight title will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the five bout main card is Shane Burgos vs. Calvin Kattar in a featherweight bout, Francimar Barroso vs. Gian Villante in a light heavyweight bout, and Thomas Almeida vs. Rob Font in a bantamweight bout.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC 220 on Friday and here are the weigh-in results:

Main Card (Pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET)

Stipe Miocic (246) vs. Francis Ngannou (263)

Daniel Cormier (205) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (205)

Calvin Kattar (145.5) vs. Shane Burgos (146)

Gian Villante (206) vs. Francimar Barroso (205)

Thomas Almeida (135.5) vs. Rob Font (136)

Preliminary Card (FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET)

Kyle Bochniak (146) vs. Brandon Davis (146)

Abdul Razak Alhassan (170) vs. Sabah Homasi (171)

Dustin Ortiz (125.5) vs. Alexandre Pantoja (126)

Dan Ige (145.5) vs. Julio Arce (146)

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass at 7 p.m. ET)

Enrique Barzola (145.5) vs. Matt Bessette (146)

Islam Makhachev (156) vs. Gleison Tibau (155)