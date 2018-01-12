UFC 219 Brings In Surprising Pay-Per-View Numbers

After a blockbuster 2016, 2017 was a bit of a down year for the UFC, at least in terms of pay-per-view (PPV) sales.

The promotion’s year-ending event, however, looks to have done relatively well.

According to a report from MMAFighting.com, UFC 219 is estimated to have done between 340,000 and 380,000 PPV buys.

In recent years, that may not have been too impressive number, but it would rank as the third-highest of 2017 behind only UFC 214, which was headlined by a grudge match between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones, and UFC 217, which was headlined by the return of Georges St-Pierre in a middleweight title fight against Michael Bisping.

UFC 219 was headlined by a women’s featherweight title fight between champion Cris Cyborg and ex-bantamweight titleholder Holly Holm. Cyborg ended up winning the bout via unanimous decision.

In the co-main event, undefeated lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov returned to action to score a dominant victory over dangerous striker Edson Barboza.