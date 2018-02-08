Report: CM Punk’s Next Fight Targeted For UFC 225

According to MMAFighting.com’s Ariel Helwani, CM Punk will likely get another chance to prove himself inside the Octagon.

Per the report, the promotion is targeting a bout between Punk and Mike Jackson for UFC 225, which is set for June 9, 2018 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, Punk’s hometown.

The 39-year-old former World Wrestling Entertainment champion signed with the UFC in 2014 despite having never competed in mixed martial arts prior. He then began training under the tutelage of Duke Roufus in Milwaukee, Wisconsin before taking his first fight against Mickey Gall at UFC 203 in September 2016.

The debut didn’t go well, however, as Punk lost via rear-naked-choke just minutes into the first round.

Jackson, meanwhile, competed once in the UFC, losing via rear-naked-choke to Gall as well at UFC Fight Night 82 in February 2016. Had he won that fight, he likely would’ve been matched up against Punk.