Ray Borg Calls Out Online Trolls Following Conor McGregor Bus Attack Injury

Ray Borg was forced out of his UFC 223 fight after he was cut inside his eye when Conor McGregor and his goons attacked a bus carrying UFC fighters in Brooklyn last week.

Borg was subjected to online trolls, likely McGregor fans, who assailed the UFC flyweight for pulling out of his fight.

He finally opened up about the fallout of UFC 223 on The MMA Hour on Monday:

“They didn’t see the rest of it, when I wiped my eyes and the glass went right onto my face.” “My eye was a little irritated, but I didn’t really think much of it, and it wasn’t until later that day that the small shards and particles of glass that were on my cornea were what really caused the irritation. I personally didn’t even want to get looked at by a doctor, but as I was trying to get on with my weight cut, my eye just started killing me and I was advised to go see a doctor and get checked out.”

Borg’s eye was injured when glass from the bus window McGregor smashed came into contact with his cornea, forcing him out of his fight with Brandon Moreno.

As much as Borg wanted to fight on Saturday night, both a UFC Doctor and a hospital deemed him unfit to fight:

“I was first checked out by the UFC doctor. The doctor that they always have there, I forget his name, but I got checked out by him first. He looks in my eye and tells me it looks like I have some corneal abrasions, maybe iritis, because I was kinda sensitive to light. So as I get to the hospital, they admit me and they didn’t just look at my eye and say, ‘Oh, yeah, your eye looks a little messed up. You can’t fight.’ They ran a whole [gamut of tests]. They did it twice just to double-check to make sure. I had them do it twice.” “To be honest, I thought I was going to be fine. My coach Brandon [Gibson], he had told me that he had gone through the same thing before, to where he’d had shards of glass in his eye and it just bugged him and bugged him, and then they kinda gave him some drops and some medication and he was better in a few days. Even the UFC doctor told me that it would be better within 72 hours, so I truly thought, ‘Okay, you know what, I came in, got checked out like they needed me to. Maybe they’ll just send me on my way and give me stuff that USADA will approve and I can take the next couple days until fight night and be fine.’ “But no, after that the UFC doctors as well as the doctors in the emergency room didn’t advise me to fight Saturday night.”

Borg and Moreno will instead fight at UFC Fight Night: Chile in May. Borg says he was the target of online trolls when the news of bis removal broke:

“I was advised to kinda just leave it alone, not say anything, just let the trolls be troll. I was always told don’t feed the trolls, don’t feed the trolls. But it had gotten to the point where some of these people were just getting so outrageous, so outrageous that I had to defend myself. I can’t just ignore certain things, same thing with wanting to get off the bus when all this happened. I felt the need to defend myself, so as much as I would’ve rather not put all my personal [information online], put a doctor’s note and everything that gave me — I would’ve rather not had to do that, but unfortunately the fanbase that is involved with MMA right now required me to do that.”

The person behind this particular injury is Conor McGregor, who was charged and arraigned in New York for assault charges in connection to the attack.