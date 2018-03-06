Quinton Jackson vs. Wanderlei Silva 4 In The Works For This Year

Bellator MMA is going back for more and is hoping that fight fans around the world are interested in seeing Wanderlei Silva fight Quinton Jackson for the fourth time.

The Viacom owned promotion is in an interesting place right now. Under the Scott Coker era, it started with a mixture of established names with some younger talent and free agents.

Then in 2017, the promotion went in the direction of trying legitimate fights and no more “freak show” fights.

However, it appears that 2018 will be the year that the promotion goes back to the more established names, which is not a bad idea as it will bring more eyeballs to their product.

The Bellator President confirmed to MMAjunkie that the promotion is working on booking this fight at an upcoming event.

As of this writing, the promotion has yet to confirm the venue or a date for the bout as well as a weight class that the two fighters will be fighting at. There is speculation that this potential bout could take place in Brazil.

Jackson was recently active in the Bellator cage as he lost in the eight-man tournament’s quarterfinals by falling short to former title contender Chael Sonnen at Bellator 192.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion Jackson has fought as a heavyweight for his past three bouts.

This fight would make sense at heavyweight due to the fact that Jackson has gone on record in previous interviews by stating that he suffers from a thyroid condition that makes the cut to light heavyweight too difficult.



Silva returned to action from an extended layoff this past June but was defeated by Sonnen over three rounds on pay-per-view at Bellator NYC at Madison Square Garden.

Now to the history between these two fighters. Silva and Jackson have faced off three times under two different promoters.

By looking at the history books, Silva won the first two in the now-defunct PRIDE, while Jackson won the third in the UFC.

