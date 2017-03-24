Poll: Who Should Robbie Lawler Fight In His UFC Return?

Earlier this week a video surfaced of former UFC welterweight champ Robbie Lawler training at Henri Hooft’s newly-formed Combat Club MMA, sparking discussion about just whom “Ruthless” should face in his waited octagon return.

The fan favorite brawler has been out of action since a first-round knockout loss to current champion Tyron Woodley at last July’s UFC 201, and he had a rumored bout with fellow knockout slugger Donald Cerrone at November’s UFC 205 fall out before it was announced he was leaving American Top Team (ATT), the gym that helped him become their first-ever UFC champion in a late-career resurgence.

Now that’s he with one of the best striking coaches in all of MMA in Hooft, there are many elite fights that would make for a much-needed firefight for the promotion this spring or summer. He was reportedly offered a bout with still-dormant Nick Diaz, and he’s still ranked number one, so he could conceivably fight Stephen Thompson, the winner of UFC 211’s Demian Maia vs. Jorge Masvidal this May, or even maybe a shot at a rematch with Woodley.

Whom do you think Lawler should return to battle in his next fight?