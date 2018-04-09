Nick Diaz Accepts One-Year Suspension From USADA

According to a report from ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, fan favorite Nick Diaz has agreed to accept a one-year suspension from USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) for missing three out-of-competition drug tests within a 12-month period.

What’s more important to note, however, is that Diaz has essentially already served nearly his whole suspension, as the one-year suspension will be retroactive to Diaz’s last missed test, which took place on April 19, 2017, meaning he’ll be eligible to return to action later this month.

Diaz hasn’t competed since suffering a decision loss to Anderson Silva at UFC 183 in January 2015, but the bout was later changed to a no-contest after both men failed drug tests.

Diaz, who tested positive for Marijuana metabolites, initially received a ludicrous five-year suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) – USADA was not affiliated with the UFC at the time – but that was later reduced to 18 months after an outburst from the MMA community.

As of now, it’s unclear whether or not the elder Diaz brother even wants to return to fighting, but at 34-years-old, he’ll be able to do so very soon and it’d be safe to say that the UFC could use him.