Watch Conor McGregor Rub Floyd Mayweather’s Head In London

Despite some highly entertaining and shining moments (mostly on Wednesday’s Toronto stop), both the MMA and boxing worlds can definitely savior the end of this week’s at times cringeworthy Mayweather vs. McGregor world tour spanning four cities and three countries after a plethora of racial and homophobic talk damaged the hype of a bout that has already drawn a ton of criticism for being nothing but a massive spectacle.

Of course, yesterday’s final press conference in London was marred by Floyd Mayweather’s colorful choice of slurs thrown at McGregor, but “The Notorious” also provided some lighter moments to make the final stop an at least so-so end to the bizarre, drug-out promotional whirlwind of this week.

One of those was when, despite having UFC President Dana White tasked with stopping him from touching him, he rubbed Mayweather’s shining head during his time on the mic. Watch the hilarious scene via Gifdsports on Twitter: