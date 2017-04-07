Video: Daniel Cormier & Anthony Johnson Share Intense Faceoff At UFC 210 Weigh-Ins

The light heavyweight championship rematch between Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson may have nearly been called off when “DC” came in overweight at today’s early weigh-ins, but somehow the champ miraculously lost 1.2 pounds in less than two-and-a-half minutes to make the fight official this morning.

With that controversy out of the way, the two elite fighters met up for an intense faceoff at this afternoon’s UFC 210 ceremonial weigh-ins. While the bout has been preceded by a decent amount of trash talk from Cormier that “Rumble” has largely shrugged off in an effort to let his fists do the talking, this staredown captured the intense emotion of the pivotal clash. Check it out courtesy of the UFC here: