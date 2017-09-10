UFC 215 Post-Fight Press Conference

UFC 215 is in the books tonight (Sat., September 9, 2017) from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, and women’s 135-pound champ Amanda Nunes has retained her title over Valentina Shevchenko in a close, hard-fought split decision.

In the co-main event, suddenly streaking welterweight contender Rafael dos Anjos put on a shocking and dominant performance against 170-pound mainstay Neil Magny, submitting the much taller fighter with a brutal first-round arm triangle choke following a decisive display of grappling prowess.

Watch the fighters discuss the action in the post-fight press conference streaming live right after the main card here: