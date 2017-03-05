Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen Thompson Full Fight Video Highlights

After a ‘Fight of the Night’-winning brawl at last November’s UFC 205, fans were expecting a repeat when Tyron Woodley met Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson once again in the main event of last night’s (Sat., March 4, 2017) UFC 209 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Unfortunately, they got none of that, as Woodley and Thompson fought possibly the most cautious welterweight title fight in UFC history with Woodley taking home a highly controversial majority decision. It was yet another strange call from the judges after last year’s confusing majority draw that saw Woodley retain the belt.

The fighters have no one to blame but themselves, however, as it seemed Woodley had lost the majority of the early rounds by consistently backing up to the cage and looking to counter a pressuring but largely inactive Thompson. The champion secured a takedown and landed some subsequent ground and pound, but overall he spent the rest of the fight backing up and doing little. Thompson landed kicks but seemed to hit air with many of his punches as he also fought too cautiously, and the most significant moments of the fight came towards the end of the final round.

There, Woodley battered ‘Wonderboy’ with some huge power punches, folding him to the point it appeared the fight could be stopped. Thompson weathered the assault just as he had in the first meeting, but apparently it was enough to sway the judges’ favor. Watch the few highlights of the brutal main event bout right here: