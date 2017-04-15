Tom Duquesnoy Makes Electric UFC Debut With Stoppage Win

Both blessed and burdened with the monstrous hype of being the next big prospect in the suddenly buzzing 135-pound division, 23-year-old French sensation Tom “Fire Kid” Duquesnoy needed to make an impressive splash when he made his UFC debut against Patrick Williams on the FOX-aired preliminary card of today’s (Sat., April 15, 2017) UFC on FOX 24 from the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

And he did just that, destroying a tiring Williams after some initial adversity with a picture-perfect elbow that left the referee no choice but to step in and hand the “Fire Kid” his first UFC win of what many feel will be a number of impressive stoppages. The win pushed his record to a shining 13-1(1) overall, and now it’s a matter of if the UFC wants to bring the green future star along slowly or throw him to the wolves in one of their few remaining popular divisions.

Check out Duquesnoy’s first UFC finish and his trademark split celebration courtesy of the UFC right here: