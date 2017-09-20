Cris Cyborg Deals Savage Beating To Male Training Partner In Thailand

UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino is currently aiming for her first title defense against former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm at December’s UFC 219 – and apparently she’s staying incredibly sharp in the meantime.

Earlier today (Wed., September 20, 2017) Phuket Top Team in Thailand tweeted a video of her chasing down an extremely unlucky male training partner in a drawn-out beating at the gym, further proving she’s the most dominant female fighter right now – and most likely of all-time.

Perhaps Edmond Tarverdyan should cool his jets on his desired Ronda Rousey comeback fight with Cyborg. Check it out here: