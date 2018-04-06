Michael Chiesa Pressing Charges On Conor McGregor After Brooklyn Bus Assault

The bad news just keeps on coming. TMZ reports that UFC lightweight Michael Chiesa has filed a police report with the NYPD after sustaining cuts to his face from broken glass caused by a bus window Conor McGregor smashed in Thursday’s melee.

McGregor turned himself in to authorities last night and is now facing multiple assault charges, one of which from Chiesa, who was forced to pull out of his UFC 223 fight with Anthony ‘Showtime’ Pettis on Saturday.

McGregor is officially charged with one felony count of criminal mischief and three misdemeanor counts of assault.

Dana White says that’s just the tip of the iceberg, as several people injured in the attack say they will be filing a lawsuit against the multi-millionaire.