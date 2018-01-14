Max Holloway Interested In Fighting ‘Beast’ Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is scheduled to defend his 145-pound title for the second time against ex-lightweight titleholder Frankie Edgar on March 3, 2017 in the main event of UFC 22 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 26-year-old Hawaiian will be looking to extend his winning streak to an incredible 13-straight, and given his dominance at featherweight, a move up to 155 pounds is certainly a possibility for blessed.

And if he were to move up in weight, Holloway recently revealed that he’d like to do battle with undefeated top contender Khabib Nurmagomedov:

“Oh yeah, for sure (interst in future fight vs Khabib Nurmagomedov),” Holloway told TMZ. “I think Khabib is a beast and that’s the kind of guys you want to fight to cement your legacy. He’s over here making all the greats, all the top guys look average and I want to fight him. People keep telling me, ‘he’s gonna smash you and this and that,’ I’ve heard this before. I have nothing but respect for the guy but at the end of the day if you want to be the best you have to beat the best.”

“The Eagle” holds a perfect professional record of 25-0 with nine of those victories coming in the UFC. Over the past few years he’s dealt with a few injuries and some weight-cutting issues, but he seems to be back to full health, as he recently scored a dominant one-sided decision victory over Edson Barboza at last month’s UFC 219.

Moving forward, Nurmagomedov, who has discussed a potential drop down to featherweight, will likely be matched up against either Tony Ferguson or Conor McGregor.

Although they’re both a bit tied up right now, would you like to see Holloway and Nurmagomedov clash in the future?