Max Holloway Interested In Fighting ‘Beast’ Khabib Nurmagomedov

Michael Henken
UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is scheduled to defend his 145-pound title for the second time against ex-lightweight titleholder Frankie Edgar on March 3, 2017 in the main event of UFC 22 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 26-year-old Hawaiian will be looking to extend his winning streak to an incredible 13-straight, and given his dominance at featherweight, a move up to 155 pounds is certainly a possibility for blessed.

And if he were to move up in weight, Holloway recently revealed that he’d like to do battle with undefeated top contender Khabib Nurmagomedov:

“Oh yeah, for sure (interst in future fight vs Khabib Nurmagomedov),” Holloway told TMZ. “I think Khabib is a beast and that’s the kind of guys you want to fight to cement your legacy. He’s over here making all the greats, all the top guys look average and I want to fight him. People keep telling me, ‘he’s gonna smash you and this and that,’ I’ve heard this before. I have nothing but respect for the guy but at the end of the day if you want to be the best you have to beat the best.”

“The Eagle” holds a perfect professional record of 25-0 with nine of those victories coming in the UFC. Over the past few years he’s dealt with a few injuries and some weight-cutting issues, but he seems to be back to full health, as he recently scored a dominant one-sided decision victory over Edson Barboza at last month’s UFC 219.

Moving forward, Nurmagomedov, who has discussed a potential drop down to featherweight, will likely be matched up against either Tony Ferguson or Conor McGregor.

Although they’re both a bit tied up right now, would you like to see Holloway and Nurmagomedov clash in the future?

  • RMRyan

    Got to love Max Hollaway

    • JamesC

      Agreed. I love Max for thinking this way. Its why he is an exciting fighter. But real talk, if Max thinks he has a chance against that Russian Nightmare he is out of his mind. I actually think Frankie Edgar style would matchup better against a savage like Khabib.

      That being said…I am not sure Max gets by Frankie. I love the swagger though

      • Draven

        I see max winning against frankie. max is the new generation and has more tools to defeat edgar, I see max winning via TKO. he already destroyed aldo twice, who edgar fell twice to.

        • JamesC

          Max might win. But the MMA math of this guy beat that guy so therefore that guy should win rarely works. Styles make fights…so lets look at the styles.

          Max has only faced 2 true wrestlers. Lamas never really tried to take him down. So that leaves Bermudez, that was a split decision win for Max. Bermudez wrestling isnt close to Frankies, especially when it comes to Frankies ability to disguise strikes with wrestling.

          Max has never faced a guy with Frankies movement. Most of Max’s opponents had average movement at best.

          Frankie has faced creative strikers. Cub got destroyed and Yair got killed. So when I look at from a style stand point. Max has not really been seen against a style like Frankie and has had some of his worst fights with similar style match up.

          I have seen Frankie against similar opponents and he has had some of his best performances.

          That being said. Holloway is waaay better than Yair or Cub and could be a different animal. He will need to be.

          Also with further anaysis of the Aldo fight things are revealed as well. Aldo came in on short notice for the second fight so some of that win had to do with cardio. Cardio wont be a problem for Frankie which served as Aldo’s biggest problem in the fight. Leg kicks an underrated part of Frankies game. Aldo had alot of success. Let us not forget that Hollway almost got KOd early in the first fight. He was smart enough to stay out of danger in the second fight and let Aldo wear himself out. What if he is going against an opponent that can keep up his pace and implement the leg kicks that he was struggling against?

          Holloway may beat him in a sound display of boxing. But Frankie might make Max look very stupid. I dont see the alternate happening. imo

          • JamesC

            Now regarding Khabib. He bring the ground game that has yet to be tested. Plus he is bigger. He may not have the movement…but he has the pressure. I have never seen Max fight on his back foot against a pressure fighter. The closest was in a few exchanges against Aldo and he did not look great in those moments. So I see Khabib absolutely annhilating Max. KHabib also has a great chin so he is going to flat out run through Max’s pitty pat punches and smother him. Question is what will Max’s cardio look like after being smoothered on the ground by a bigger fighter.

            Max is right to be impressed with Khabib. Keep in mind if memory serves Connor had Max on the ground and was doing work. What do you think the bigger more powerful Russian will do.

          • JamesC

            One last thing…I really like Max so I feel bad for bashing him. But there was a guy who was once thought unbeatable. Then when you looked back on his record you noticed that he did not face too many pressure wrestlers….Anthony Pettis.

            Max has the feel for me. Its not like he flat out ducked the wrestlers like Connor. Lamas just didnt try, Mendes is the penalty box. But lets see what Michael Johnson does….if he comes through. He might be a real force at FW. He was getting manhandled by big guys who could outstrike him. If he goes back to his wrestling base. He could be a threat for Max…if father time shows up in the Frankie fight.

          • Draven

            Ok so who else besides Holloway was able to make Aldo look non threatening in back to back fights? Holloway completely decimated Aldo both times whereas Edgar’s offence was completely shut down in his rematch with Aldo. You say this mma math thing don’t work but let’s face it, Max is the guy leading the featherweight division now. He’s improved by leaps and bounds ever since his previous losses and hasn’t come close to being stopped in any of his fights during his long win streak. I just cannot see how Edgar wins this one. Max is younger, faster, smarter and super skilled.

          • JamesC

            Listen you could 100% be correct. but comparing Holloway vs Aldo and Aldo vs Frankie is truly apples and oranges. Max may be the future and Frankie to me is the true test. That being said….Frankie is a HOF and I think he has a few great fights left in him.

            Using MMA math. Frankie beat Stephens and Stephens beat Bermudez and Bermudez beat Holloway. Therefore Frankie beats Holloway. or Frankie beat Swanson, Swanson beat Porier, Porier beat Holloway. MMA math means nothing.

            I just havent seen Max beat anyone with the style of Frankie. I have seen Frankie merk those with Max’s style