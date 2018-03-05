Luke Rockhold Says UFC ‘Pursuing’ Trilogy Fight With Michael Bisping

Luke Rockhold and Michael Bisping have unfinished business.

The two former UFC middleweight champions have a rivalry that dates back nearly four years. Rockhold got the best of Bisping in their first meeting when he submitted “The Count” in 2014 in Australia, but Bisping shocked the world when he knocked out Rockhold in the rematch to steal the 185-pound title at UFC 199 in June 2016.

And now Rockhold, who’s coming off of a devastating stoppage loss to Yoel Romero last month in Perth, Australia, is seeking revenge over Bisping:

“You know that’s a fight that, if it’s on the table, I’m gonna have to put that at the front of the line before I do anything else,” Rockhold said on today’s edition of The MMA Hour. “If he can back up what he just said, I’ll be very willing to take that fight any where, any time.”

However, Rockhold has one catch regarding the potential trilogy bout between him and Bisping:

“This excites me very much,” Rockhold said. “Let’s make it a little more intriguing,” he added “Let’s bring it to 205.”

Prior to his bout against Romero, Rockhold, who has always been a large middleweight, said that a move up to light heavyweight was in the cards. Bisping has also competed at 205 pounds in the past, although the majority of his career has taken place at middleweight.

As far as how realistic this idea is, Rockhold claimed that he isn’t the only one pursuing the fight:

“Why don’t we do this thing in style?” Rockhold said. “Let’s sign on the bottom line. … I know this is a fight the UFC is pursuing. So, we’ll see. We’ll see if Bisping can back up his mouth once again.”

Would you like to see these two former champions settle the score?