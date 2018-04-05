Khabib Responds To Conor McGregor’s NYC Bus Attack

Khabib has responded to Conor McGregor’s chaotic bus attack in Brooklyn, New York, earlier today.

After McGregor was caught on tape throwing a guardrail at a bus that the undefeated Dagestani was riding, word came that lightweight Michael Chiesa has been injured in the crossfire, before the New York police reportedly issued a warrant for the Irishman’s arrest.

The insane scene unfolded rapidly, with more details emerging that McGregor had come to New York City early to confront Nurmagomedov after he had bullied his longtime training partner Artem Lobov in a hotel earlier this week.

With the buzzing mess creating massive hype, ‘The Eagle’ finally addressed the situation to MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani, saying he was laughing at McGregor’s antics:

“I am laughing inside,” Nurmagomedov said. “You broke window? Why? Come inside. You know UFC don’t let you come inside. If you real gangster why don’t you come inside? “This is big history gangster place. Brooklyn. You want to talk to me? Send me location. We have to talk? I am gonna come, no problem. “I grew up like this. I don’t grow up throwing chairs at window. This is not my bus.”

Khabib clarified that most of his team wasn’t on the bus as Mcgregor threw a guardrail at it, only his manager and members of the red corner on Saturday night:

“This is not my team bus, this is red corner bus,” he said. “My whole team wasn’t with me. It was just me, (my manager) Ali Abdelaziz and a cornerman, Muhammed. The whole red corner was on the bus. Rose Namajunas, Al Iaquinta, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Ray Borg. Everyone.”

‘The Eagle’ also cleared up that he wasn’t injured in the melee:

“I am good. I feel good. Tomorrow, I am going to make weight. On Saturday, I am going to take belt and change the game.”

Finally, Khabib said he didn’t want Mcgregor to go to jail because he would fight him anywhere if he only sent a location, and wanted to on the bus today. According to the undefeated contender, McGregor knew they wouldn’t let him leave and risk his main event at UFC 223: