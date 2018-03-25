Kamaru Usman vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio Set For UFC Chile Main Event

The UFC will make its first visit to Chile on May 19, 2018 to host UFC Fight Night 129 and the event now has its headliner.

Yesterday (March 24, 2018), the UFC officially announced that a welterweight clash between top-10 contenders Kamaru Usman and Santiago Ponzinibbio has been booked as the card’s main event.

Usman, currently ranked No. 7 in the 170-pound rankings, has been on a tear as of late, as he’s won 11-straight fights including seven-straight in the UFC. Most recently, he scored a dominant decision victory over Emil Meek this past January.

Ponzinibbio, meanwhile, is currently ranked No. 10 and has won six-straight fights. He’s coming off of back-to-back victories over Gunnar Nelson and Mike Pyle in his last two outings.

Check out the current UFC Fight Night 129 lineup below:

Kamaru Usman vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Mauricio Rua

Chad Laprise vs. Vicente Luque

Guido Cannetti vs. Diego Rivas

Alexa Grasso vs. Tatiana Suarez

Andrea Lee vs. Veronica Macedo

Poliana Botelho vs. Syuri Kondo

Henry Briones vs. Frankie Saenz

Jared Cannonier vs. Dominick Reyes

Claudio Puelles vs. Felipe Silva

Zak Cummings vs. Michel Prazeres