Kamaru Usman vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio Set For UFC Chile Main Event

The UFC will make its first visit to Chile on May 19, 2018 to host UFC Fight Night 129 and the event now has its headliner.
Yesterday (March 24, 2018), the UFC officially announced that a welterweight clash between top-10 contenders Kamaru Usman and Santiago Ponzinibbio has been booked as the card’s main event.
Usman, currently ranked No. 7 in the 170-pound rankings, has been on a tear as of late, as he’s won 11-straight fights including seven-straight in the UFC. Most recently, he scored a dominant decision victory over Emil Meek this past January.
Ponzinibbio, meanwhile, is currently ranked No. 10 and has won six-straight fights. He’s coming off of back-to-back victories over Gunnar Nelson and Mike Pyle in his last two outings.
Check out the current UFC Fight Night 129 lineup below:
Kamaru Usman vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio
Volkan Oezdemir vs. Mauricio Rua
Chad Laprise vs. Vicente Luque
Guido Cannetti vs. Diego Rivas
Alexa Grasso vs. Tatiana Suarez
Andrea Lee vs. Veronica Macedo
Poliana Botelho vs. Syuri Kondo
Henry Briones vs. Frankie Saenz
Jared Cannonier vs. Dominick Reyes
Claudio Puelles vs. Felipe Silva
Zak Cummings vs. Michel Prazeres