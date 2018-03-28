Joanna Jedrzejczyk Vows To ‘Win The War’ Against Rose Namajunas

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk has a different tune going into UFC 223.

It’s already been announced that the former champ will fight current UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas in the co-main event of this upcoming pay-per-view event.

This marks the second time that Namajunas will take on previously undefeated Jedrzejczyk. If you recall, they fought back in November at UFC 217 where Namajunas won with a first-round knockout.

Going into their first encounter, Jedrzejczyk’s antics were talked about a lot as she brought up Namajunas’ history of mental instability. Before UFC 217, there were many people who believed that Jedrzejczyk was the best female fighter on the planet.

Jedrzejczyk stated in a recent interview that she is going to bounce back stronger than ever. She also noted that although “Thug Rose” won the battle, she won’t win the war.

“We all can fall,” Jedrzejczyk told MMANytt. “This is what I’m going to do, I’m going to dedicate this fight to people who fell and they don’t have the power to raise up, but I will show to them that it’s worth it. I will raise up. I raised already, so I will show the people that it’s worth it. It’s worth it to stand up and fight.”

UFC 223 is set to take place on Saturday, April 7, 2018, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6 p.m. ET.