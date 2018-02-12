Joanna Jedrzejczyk Puts Blame On Doctor For UFC 217 Performance

In the months since her shocking UFC 217 (Nov. 4, 2017) loss to Rose Namajunas, former 115-pound champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk has cited a brutal weight cut as a primary factor that played into her poor performance.

Now, the Polish striker is gearing up for a rematch with “Thug” Rose, as the two are set to once again do battle in the co-main event of April’s UFC 223 in Brooklyn, New York. And ahead of the rematch, Jedrzejczyk says she’s ‘very focused’:

“The preparations took place very often, but I am very focused,” she told Polsat Sport. “I devote every free moment to regeneration, proper nutrition and training. I know that in sports, I win and lose, and I know that my last fight did not go my way, because people from my team failed me.”

As far as the comment about her team failing her, however, Jedrzejczyk later corrected herself, saying that the doctor had ‘failed’ her rather than her coaches:

“Many people asked me if I change coaches, club … My answer was ‘no’ because my coaches did their best to be in the best possible shape. The doctor, who had a big impact on how I felt 30 hours before the fight, failed. People who are not in sports, in which you need to watch this weight, do not know what it’s eating. It often has negative effects on our health and even life. I am asking for patience, just like I have to wait for the day when I will receive a straw weight belt.”

Do you expect Jedrzejczyk to return to form and recapture her title in April?