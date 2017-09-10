Valentina Shevchenko Goes Off On Judges For Amanda Nunes Scoring

Valentina Shevchenko had a hard fought bout against UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 215 PPV (pay-per-view) event. After going 25-minutes, the judges awarded Nunes the split decision victory, which marked the second win that Nunes holds over the title contender.

This did not make Shevchenko very happy as she stood inside the world famous Octagon after the bout with her hands on her hips. In her post-fight interview with longtime commentator Joe Rogan, Shevchenko pulled no punches on how she felt about suffering her second loss to Nunes.

“I really don’t understand why the victory goes to the other side,” Shevchenko said (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting). For two takedowns in five rounds? She didn’t hit me with one punch. Nothing significant. Look at her face. Her nose is red from my punches. Why she is still (champion), I don’t understand. Even when I was on the ground, I kicked very hard from the ground position and I really don’t understand why (Nunes won).” “I think that she didn’t want to be in this fight. She didn’t hit this fight…not one punch. Just like these kicks, these are her kicks,” she said as she kicked the air lightly. I hit hard…I hit hard. This is the reason I hit hard,” she explained, pointing to the cut she suffered on her shin. “But this one?” she asked, again lightly kicking the air.

Shevchenko would go onto say that she didn’t agree with the judges’ scorecards. She insisted that she would win if she met Nunes for the third time. A third fight is not likely due to the fact that Nunes has won both previous bouts and because the UFC 215 PPV buy rate is not expected to do that well.

“I definitely will win this next fight. I won this fight, and I totally disagree with this decision going to the other side. I disagree.”

Shevchenko continued to sound off on the decision while speaking with reporters at the post-fight press conference. This was when she claimed that she felt she had won the first three rounds.