Paulie Malignaggi Blasts ‘P**sy’ Conor McGregor

Leading up to Conor McGregor’s boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in August, there a lot of trash talk between McGregor and retired two-time boxing champion Paulie Malignaggi.

If you recall, the two fighters sparred together twice in Las Vegas, Nevada. As a result of those sparring sessions, there has been a big fallout.

The reason for the fallout is due to Malignaggi being critical of McGregor and the way that he was portrayed by McGregor on social media. Malignaggi had stated in several interviews that he got the better of McGregor. UFC President Dana White released footage of McGregor landing some hard, clean shots on Malignaggi.

There were photos of McGregor showboating with his hands behind his back during their first eight-round sparring session. Then, a second photo came out of McGregor looking down at Malignaggi on the canvas.

Malignaggi said that moment was the result of a pushdown. However, by looking at the video footage, it appears that Malignaggi was actually knocked down by strikes.

Recently, the UFC lightweight and his camp have been making a lot of statements. McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh said that he McGregor wanted to fight Malignaggi in the UFC.

Fast forward the UFC lightweight champion came out and went off on Robert Byrd, who the referee in his boxing match with Mayweather by saying that he didn’t “get a fair shake” and that he “knows” he’d win a rematch.

Malignaggi went off on McGregor for his comments via Twitter by saying the lightweight champion had “no balls” for trying to fight him in the cage instead of the ring and mocking McGregor’s loss to Mayweather.

Gotta back up all that big talk you had IN THE RING now, men back up their words while pussies are all talk. Time to back it up now #NoBalls https://t.co/Tue7qS5XVu — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) October 2, 2017

Pitiful isn't it? I dunno what's more pitiful, him talkin bout me now or his poor fans starting to understand the reality of that spar sesh. https://t.co/vUpKmdzCog — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) October 2, 2017

https://t.co/YujHJmcGjf Ref let u get away with all kinds of fouls, next time punch back u bitch, easy 2 talk tough when it's over #NoBalls — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) October 2, 2017

It is, that's why I told him to his face to bring his balls. He tends to forget those. He's talking, gonna need balls to back his talk up. https://t.co/zFMXostSbR — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) October 2, 2017

Don't worry, my tanks always full. Wouldn't wanna be mistaken for no balls McGregor, that's fuckers constantly outta gas lol https://t.co/BscRmIB6fC — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) October 2, 2017

Exactly. Plus we all get tired late in the fight. Only those with no balls outright stop fighting back though so Ref can stop the fight. https://t.co/CM0zLzgGLO — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) October 2, 2017

This guy's funny. I give it 2 him he's got a good editing team that can edit an ass whippin he takes so it can cover up his bitchassness. https://t.co/OSAObdIbW3 — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) October 3, 2017

This leads us to Malignaggi speaking with EsNews and saying that since McGregor was so adamant that he won their sparring sessions, he needed to back up his talk in a legitimate boxing match. Obviously, Malignaggi desperately wants a fight with McGregor due to the massive payday he would receive.