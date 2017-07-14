Floyd Mayweather Ends Bizarre Press Tour With Homophobic Slur In London

Through this week’s four-city, three-country world tour, UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has gained a ton of criticism in the media for his supposedly racist trash talk against Floyd Mayweather heading into their awaited August 26 showdown from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Irish megastar drew heat for calling Mayweather ‘boy’ and telling him to dance, but never was that more apparent than it was at yesterday’s third stop in Brooklyn, New York, when he responded to the allegations by referencing the size of his genitals and then putting on a air-humping display for his female African-American fans. Not his finest moment to say the least, and even Mayweather spoke out against the behavior after initially saying he would brush it off.

But it was “Money” who blurted out at the off-color remarks at today’s (Fri., July 14, 2017) final world tour press conference in London. Towards the end of his press segment containing an otherworldly percentage of profanity, Mayweather made the ill-advised decision to blurt out a homophobic slur as well.

It all started when Mayweather revealed a supposed gameplan he had with UFC President Dana White to use foreign fighters to make big money, something White has obviously done to perfection with “The Notorious”:

“Keep pimpin’ this bitch. 21 years ago, me and you had a gameplan. We the smart ones when it’s all said and done. Yeah, we gonna take these foreign fighters, and we know how to use ‘em. “We some smart Americans, and you out here runnin’ with a quitter? But I forget; you the pimp, and this yo’ ho.”

Mayweather disrespected McGregor by offering his belief that he was far from a worthy opponent after his lengthy undefeated reign, and he then mocked McGregor’s timepiece compared to his lavishly expensive one. But that’s when things got unnecessary, as Mayweather followed in McGregor’s shoes with an uncalled-for name:

“I’m undefeated, 21-year run, and this all y’all got to offer? You know what, this a microwave meal, I’m a home-cooked meal that settle in on your stomach. Microwave meal, that’s what you are, I’m a home-cooked meal. With your cheap-ass watch on, step your game up. (Points to his watch) $1.4 million, bitch. Shut up, shut up. Tell me what the UFC bought you? Shut the fuck up, they ain’t bought you shit bitch.” “We gonna talk about this pussy, You punk, you faggot, you hoe!”

Mayweather then closed by saying he would be McGregor’s “teacher” on August 26:

“You had your turn. You the fuckin’ student, I’m the teacher. August 26, I take you to school.”

And not to be outdone, McGregor hearkened back to a hilarious quote from the Toronto presser by making fun of Mayweather’s backpack:

“Make sure to bring your schoolbag.”

So the world tour press conferences are in the books, and although the attention bounced back a bit after yesterday’s dud in Brooklyn, the continued off-color slurs of both men will most likely mean that many are glad the promotional sandstorm is over – even if this is legitimately one of the biggest fights of all-time.

What is your opinion? Did Mayweather and MCGregor take it too far, or are they simply hyping up the super fight?