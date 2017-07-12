Floyd Mayweather Bets Conor McGregor His Whole Fight Check

The gloves were off at the second Mayweather vs. McGregor press conference from Toronto today (Wed., July 12, 2017), with “The Notorious” throwing trash talk haymakers left and right after he was supposedly shushed by SHOWTIME when his mic auspiciously wouldn’t work while Mayweather was talking at yesterday’s first world tour leg from Los Angeles.

McGregor threw everything at Mayweather today, calling him “boxing’s biggest bitch” and mocking his ability (or lack thereof) to read, amongst other choice one-liners. It was then “Money’s” turn to respond, and he took the opportunity to mock McGregor’s ability in boxing, focusing on the fact that the fans, who were obviously in support of the Irishman, couldn’t fight for him:

“One thing we do know, one thing we do know. The fuckin’ fans can’t fight for you.”

McGregor then responded with one of his all-time greats:

“Shut your fookin’ mouth.”

Mayweather then reacted to the suggestion he couldn’t read, noting that he instead does numbers, especially in terms of years on top of the boxing game – and of course his cash-driven namesake:

“We not talkin’ about being at the top one year, two year, three, four years; motherfucker, 21 years. Yeah, and they said, ‘I’m the motherfucker that can’t read? Bitch, I do numbers. I make money. You know my middle name, bitch.”

The Irishman would have none of it, however, poking fun at Mayweather’s supposed need to take the fight with him to pay off the tax bill form his 2015 bout against Manny Pacquiao:

“You owe money.”

“Money” was clearly unhappy with the suggestion that he owed any of that, so he immediately challenged McGregor to bet his whole purse against him if he believed in himself so much:

“I do? Let me see the bag. Yeah, he was right, the bag got books, and we gonna show you what the books look like. If you believe in yourself like you say you believe in yourself, bet your whole fight check, you bitch.”

“The Notorious” replied that he had no problem betting his sure-to-be monstrous payday and to send the contract for the bet:

“No fuckin’ problem. Send the contract kid, it’s done.”

Mayweather wasn’t done there, as he shifted focus to the fact that MCGregor quit in his sole UFC loss, his now-famous 2016 submission defeat to Nate Diaz, a diss that elicited a loud chorus of boos from the pro-McGregor fans:

“You know, you know. I like you. You punk, this your boss, you bitch (points at Dana White). And ya’ll got the fuckin’ nerves to believe in a fighter that like to fuckin’ quit. This is fuckin’ quitter. Turn the pressure up, I don’t quit. I don’t fold under pressure . I’m the best, and you know I’m the best. Bitch, and you know I’m the best. Don’t you ever tell me shit about a fuckin’ three-million dollar fighter.” “Yeah, we just gettin’ heated up.”

Finally, Mayweather made light of his age, which is advancing for a professional fighter at the top of the game at 40. But “Money” said he looked much younger:

“I’m 40 but I look 20.”

McGregor would have the last word, of course, stating that Mayweather in fact looked much younger due to his choice of clothes: