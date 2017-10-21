Darren Till Calls Out Mike Perry Following Massive UFC Gdansk Victory

Darren Till shocked the mixed martial arts (MMA) world earlier today (Sat., October 21, 2017) when he put down longtime UFC veteran Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the first round of their match-up in the main event of UFC Gdansk.

Till came into the fight with an unbeaten record, having won nine of his 15 career wins via knockout and two via submission. “The Gorilla” was able to put the pressure on “Cowboy” early, neutralize his takedown attempts, and pour on a barrage of punches that would force the referee to call the fight off.

In his post-fight interview, Till doubled down on a callout he has been making for the past several weeks – fellow up-and-coming welterweight star “Platinum” Mike Perry. Perry was in attendance for the fight and jumped up onto the Octagon outside the cage and the pair exchanged words. It was quite the sight to see and laid the groundwork for what could perhaps be one of the best fights of the year if indeed made.

“Platinum” first needs to get past upcoming opponent Santiago Ponzinibio when they collide at UFC on FOX 26 on December 16, 2017, from the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada, however.

For now, you can check out Till’s callout of Perry right here: