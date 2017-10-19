Dana White: Ronda Rousey Was The Right Person At The Right Time

At this point, it’s unlikely that Ronda Rousey will ever fight again.

Starting her professional career off 12-0 with 12 consecutive finishes, Rousey was nothing short of dominant in her destruction of the UFC’s 135-pound division. Recently, however, she’s hit quite a rough patch, suffering back-to-back stoppage losses against Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes.

After shockingly losing to Holm in November 2015, Rousey remained on the sidelines for over a year, returning to fight Nunes in December 2016. That fight didn’t play out well for Rousey either, as she was brutally finished by the “Lioness” in just 48 seconds.

Due to the recent losses and how she has handled them, Rousey has received quite a bit of criticism, but UFC President Dana White recently said that she’s ‘underrated’:

“(Rousey is) underrated,” he said on Sunday’s Pardon My Take podcast. “Look at what she did. Look at what she built. She started it all.”

White certainly has a point, as Rousey essentially broke down the barrier keeping women out of the UFC. The UFC boss feels as if she was simply the ‘right person at the right time’:

“You had such a dominant female fighter. She was so bad ass and she spoke well and she was pretty,” White continued. “That whole combination of what she was built that whole female mixed martial arts phenomenon. She was the right person at the right time to do it.”

What do you make of White’s comments?