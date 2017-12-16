Highlights: Josh Emmett Upsets Ricardo Lamas With Jaw-Dropping Knockout

No. 3-ranked UFC featherweight Ricardo Lamas was supposed to possibly headed for a title shot after he beat late replacement Josh Emmett in the co-main event of tonight’s (Sat., December 16, 2017) UFC on FOX 26 from the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada, but the late-notice replacement, who filled in for Jose Aldo after the former champion filled in to fight for the belt at UFC 218, didn’t quite get the memo.

Even though he missed weight, the Team Alpha Male fighter came out guns blazing, pushing the pace on former title contender Lamas and landing an absolutely perfect left hook after missing with a right that knocked “The Bully” out instantly for one of the biggest upsets of the year at featherweight.

Watch the jaw-dropping finish right here: