Former UFC Fighter Arrested For Sexual Assault

According to a report from The Oregonian, Gerald Strebendt, a former UFC veteran, has been accused of sexually abusing one of his Brazilian jiu-jitsu students from the 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu school in Eugene, OR.

Yesterday (April 25, 2018), Strebendt was taken into custody at Lane County Jail in Eugene where he was charged with second-degree sexual abuse. According to the report, police have reason to believe that Strebendt not only abused one of his female students but possibly more underage girls.

Obviously, he is considered innocent until proven guilty.

Strebendt, who took on Josh Thomson at UFC 44 in September 2003, is a former US Marine, although he has had issues with the law before. In fact, he spent time in jail after killing David Paul Crofut in a 2014 road rage incident.

Following the crash, Strebendt called the police but he and Crofut then got into an altercation that resulted in Strebendt shooting and killing Crofut with a .223 caliber semi-automatic rifle. Crofut was later deemed to be drunk at the scene.

In regards to that situation, Strebendt claimed self-defense. He was later charged with murder though, although the charges were dropped and he plead guilty to negligent homicide. He was released from prison last year.

Stay tuned to LowKickMMA as more news unfolds regarding this latest situation.