Floyd Mayweather Touts Big-Money UFC Comeback

Floyd Mayweather may have retired a second time after he cashed in on the big payday of his overhyped circus versus UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor this August 26, but he’s already hinting at another return to the ring – or in this case, the Octagon.

After finishing off the biggest star in mixed martial arts with a 10th-round TKO, ‘Money’ told Fight Hype that he may unretire to go directly to the UFC, an offer he’s allegedly already been approached with. And like anything associated with the cash-loving boxing champion, he said it’s going to be for a ton of money (quote via MMA Mania):

“You already know I’m a money-getting motherf**ker,” he said in the video. “I’m Money May. They just called me not too long ago and asked me to come back. I can come right back to the UFC. If I want, I can go, I can come right back to the UFC, I can go fight in the Octagon. I can do a three or four fight deal in the Octagon and make a billion dollars. Remember, I’m Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, and you motherf**kers love me, and I love you motherf**kers.”

Much of the discussion between combat sports fans from both MMA and boxing centered on the school of thought that McGregor would destroy Mayweather in the cage in a lightning-quick display, just as ‘Money would quickly outlast ‘The Notorious’ in a pure boxing match.

We actually saw one of those things unfold, and with ‘Money’ retiring undefeated, it’s hard to see him actually risking his aura just to fight in a contest where he’s at a massive disadvantage; he’s made a career of always having each and every clear available advantage on his side.

So it could be all talk from the Mayweather camp, yet a possible rematch with McGregor could realistically be one of the most lucrative combat sports contests of all-time.

Welcome to 2017 fight fans.