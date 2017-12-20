Floyd Mayweather In Talks With Dana White About Potential UFC Run

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. is looking to make a career change and has already gone on record by making some big statements about potentially fighting in the UFC.

Although it just seemed like he was talking and not being serious, it appears he is.

Longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan has confirmed that Mayweather isn’t just saying stuff to his fans. Instead, he has been in talks with UFC president Dana White about an MMA run. Rogan talked about it on his MMA podcast.

“Floyd talked about it. This is one thing I can tell you,” Rogan said in his latest MMA Podcast (transcript courtesy of MMA Mania). “Dana told me that Floyd wants to make a deal in the UFC. Like legitimately. I texted him, I go ‘Is Floyd really talking about fighting MMA?’ He goes ‘Yeah, he’s f**king crazy. I told him he’d get killed. But he’s still talking about doing it.”

If you recall, just last week, Mayweather hosted a fan Q&A livestream and talked about the idea of a couple of UFC fights as well as the money he could make off them.

“If I want, I can go, I can come right back to the UFC, I can go fight in the Octagon,” Floyd said. “I can do a three or four fight deal in the Octagon and make a billion dollars.”

It sounds a bit crazy for him to be talking about a transition from boxing to MMA at this stage of his life.

Keep in mind that he has no MMA experience and would likely get beat down by any fighter under the UFC banner due to the fact that he has a complete lack of ground skills.