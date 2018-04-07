Dana White Entertains Idea Of Brock Lesnar Fighting For Title In UFC Return

It’s well known that it’s just a matter of time before former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar steps back into the Octagon and competes.

UFC President Dana White has confirmed that Lesnar will be returning to the UFC during Wednesday’s edition of “UFC Tonight” but didn’t know when or his opponent would be.

“Yeah, Brock Lesnar’s coming back. I don’t know when, but yes he is.”

Lesnar’s contract is up with the WWE this month after WrestleMania 34 where he’s slated to defend his title against Roman Reigns in the main event.

Lesnar has competed just once inside of the cage since 2011. The former UFC champion holds notable wins over fighters such as Shane Carwin Randy Couture and Frank Mir.

Hard-hitting heavyweight star Mark Hunt is the last man to have fought Lesnar in the Octagon at UFC 200 in 2016. This marked Lesnar’s return to MMA after an almost five-year retirement.

As seen in the fight, Lesnar won a unanimous decision that night which was subsequently overturned when it was revealed he failed two USADA issued drug tests before the bout.

This led to Hunt filing a civil suit against Lesnar and the UFC to settle his grievances.

White stated at Friday’s UFC 25 Anniversary press conference that Lesnar could end up getting a heavyweight title shot and facing the winner of the upcoming super fight between heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic and light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier at the upcoming UFC 226 pay-per-view event in July.