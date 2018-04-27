Conor McGregor Aids Disabled Man Through Workout In Ireland

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has received a ton of negative press in recent memory.

Earlier this month, prior to UFC 223, which took place on April 7, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, McGregor, along with an entourage of teammates and friends, entered the arena and caused quite a bit of mayhem. The incident, which involved thrown objects and injured fighters, led to the Irishman spending a night in a Brooklyn jail and being charged with multiple crimes.

He will appear in court in June with his fighting future unclear.

Yesterday, however, (April 26, 2017), a video surfaced showing a more positive side of McGregor, as he was seen helping a disabled man through a workout at SBG Ireland:

Yesterday the best fighter on the planet @TheNotoriousMMA helped me get through 3500 metres doin so with the use of one leg he didnt have to give me guidance or help me but he did and I’m entirely grateful this is SBG I Will Always Be Okay❤#McGregor #UFC#DisabledAndProud#SBG pic.twitter.com/zz7BKITifF — Craig Rankin (@TheHotWheels93) April 26, 2018

McGregor hasn’t stepped foot inside of the Octagon since knocking out Eddie Alvarez in the main event of UFC 205 in November 2016 at Madison Square Garden to become the UFC lightweight champion. He then took on Floyd Mayweather last August in a highly publicized boxing match that saw him suffer a 10th-round TKO defeat.