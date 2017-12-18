Coach: Conor McGregor Not “Obsessing” Over Mayweather Loss Like Diaz

Conor McGregor’s head coach John Kavanagh saw first hand how the UFC lightweight champion responds to losing. After the Diaz defeat at UFC 196, Kavanagh said McGregor obsessed over it until evening the score at UFC 202.

Kavanagh discussed McGregor’s response after losing to boxing legend Floyd Mayweather to Express Sport (via Bloody Elbow) and remarked how differently the champ has handled it.

“I think it’s different. After the Nate loss, it was an obsession. “I don’t see that same level of interest in the Mayweather rematch. “Not that he would turn it down if it was offered. But certainly not in the same way that he was for the Diaz fight.”

There has been rumors ever since their August blockbuster encounter that Mayweather might offer McGregor a rematch, perhaps even in MMA. Just the other day Mayweather said he could sign a contract with the UFC whenever he wants.

However, all signs from McGregor himself point to a return to the Octagon. The lightweight champion has an interim champ in Tony Ferguson to fight, or perhaps a go at welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Maybe even a trilogy with Diaz. With Conor, nothing is impossible.

McGregor posted an image of himself training in MMA on his Instagram yesterday, suggesting a strong possibility that his next fight will be in the UFC.

Solid rounds tonight at @sbgireland A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Dec 17, 2017 at 4:27pm PST

Who would you like to see McGregor fight next?