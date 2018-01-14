Betting Odds For UFC St. Louis: Surprise Name Favored

UFC St. Louis is here, and it goes down tonight (Sunday, January 14, 2018) from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The event will mark the promotion’s first visit to the city.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, 6 p.m. ET.

Jeremy Stephens vs. Doo Ho Choi in a featherweight bout will serve as the main event while Paige VanZant vs. Jessica Rose-Clark in a female flyweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the four bout main card is Darren Elkins vs. Michael Johnson in a featherweight bout and Kamaru Usman vs. Emil Weber Meek in a welterweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Choi is a -155 favorite over Stephens, who is a +135 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Belfort being a +250 underdog against Hall, who is a -300 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/10 p.m. ET)



Doo Ho Choi (-155) vs. Jeremy Stephens (+135)

Jessica-Rose Clark (-125) vs. Paige VanZant (+105)

Michael Johnson (-150) vs. Darren Elkins (+130)

Kamaru Usman (-600) vs. Emil Meek (+450)



PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

James Krause (-155) vs. Alex White (+135)

Matt Frevola (-230) vs. Polo Reyes (+190)

Jessica Eye (-115) vs. Kalindra Faria (-105)

Irene Aldana (-230) vs. Talita Bernardo (+190)

Kyung Ho Kang (-335) vs. Guido Cannetti (+275)

J.J. Aldrich (-130) vs. Danielle Taylor (+110)

Mike Santiago (-170) vs. Mads Burnell (+150)