Video: Chael Sonnen Upset With Reporter, Storms Off In Middle Of Interview

Chael Sonnen has been doing the majority of the promotional work for this weekend’s Bellator 170 event at The Forum in Inglewood, California in which he will battle Tito Ortiz in the main event. As the fight is coming drawing near, which will be Sonnen’s debut with Bellator MMA, it appears that Sonnen is wearing thin of the media work.

During a recent interview with Marc Raimondi of MMA Fighting, Sonnen appears to completely lose his patience with the media when he was asked about the new unified rules of mixed martial arts. Sonnen thought it was a stupid question but did not want Raimondi to edit it out of the video, which is a little bit odd.

“No, let’s move on. This is stupid. Go. Ask something else. Don’t edit that out. Don’t be one of those scumbags that edits that out. I said your question was stupid, put that in there.”

This led to Raimondi trying to respond that he’s “not the editor” but Sonnen doesn’t want to hear that and the situation quickly escalates. Sonnen noted that his wife was in attendance and that she would put the video of the interview out to the public if Raimondi didn’t.

“My wife’s filming it back here, and she’ll put it out if you don’t. I’m letting you know now for whatever chicken is… give me the fucking microphone! You know what? I’m done.”

This is when the interview was officially over. You can check out the video here: