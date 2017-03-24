Michael McDonald Signs Multi-Fight Contract With Bellator MMA

Earlier this week, it was announced that Bellator MMA had signed two big name free agents in former UFC light heavyweight contender Ryan Bader and former UFC welterweight contender Lorenz Larkin.

It looks as if the promotion isn’t slowing down either, as ESPN has reported that former UFC interim bantamweight title challenger Michael McDonald has signed a multi-fight deal with Bellator.

It was reported just last week that the 26-year-old was let go by the UFC after asking for his release. McDonald cited frustrating negotiations as his reason for his asking for his release from the world’s largest mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion.

“Mayday” has long been considered a fighter to watch in the 135-pound division, but he has lost two of his last three bouts and missed all of 2014 and 2015 due to injuries. McDonald returned at UFC 195 in Jan. 2016 with a submission victory over Masanori Kanehara, but he then suffered a stoppage loss to John Lineker this past July.

