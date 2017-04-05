King Mo Would Consider Trilogy Fight With Rampage Jackson

Bellator light heavyweight Muhammed Lawal and Quinton Jackson might have talked some trash towards each other leading into their rematch at last Friday’s Bellator 175 event, but after “King Mo” beat Jackson by decision, he didn’t gloat but rather he tried to relate by acknowledging Jackson’s interview about missing family.

“That’s real stuff,” Lawal said of his post-fight conversation with “Rampage” after their rematch at the event (transcript courtesy of MMA Junkie). “I haven’t seen my momma in a little while. I’ve got family that I don’t spend enough time with. I have a little brother that’s 17 that I haven’t seen him play basketball much. I’m missing out on a lot because I’m always training, or I’m always booked.”

Lawal and Jackson ended things on a respectful note. Not only did Lawal take home a victory that night but he also didn’t brush off the idea of another fight with a former UFC champion, who won a decision in their first fight three years ago.

“It makes no difference to me,” Lawal said. “If (Jackson) wants to fight me again, man, I’ll fight whoever. That’s what I do. As far as closure, we’re 1-1. I wouldn’t mind doing a third one. But if we fight, hopefully he could fight me at 205. If not, I’ll fight at heavyweight.”

Jackson’s future with Bellator MMA is up in the air due to his contract with the promotion likely to expire. Jackson completed his contractual obligations to the Viacom-owned promotion, leaving him free to fulfill a previous deal he signed with the UFC. Despite the likelihood of a trilogy fight with Jackson, Lawal will be fine as his schedule is booked anyway as he faced off with recent Bellator acquisition Ryan Bader at the event.

“I was like, thanks for coming to Bellator, because I can’t fight forever, and when it’s all said and done, we need people like you and Phil (Davis) and Lorenz (Larkin) and (Douglas) Lima and A.J. Mckee to take Bellator to a whole other level,” Lawal said. “When we fight, it is what it is. But once I’m done, keep on pushing. Keep on doing big things.”

Lawal and Bader are scheduled to fight at Bellator 180, which takes place June 24 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.