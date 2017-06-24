Top prospect Lorenz Larkin had no easy introduction to the Bellator MMA fans after deciding to become a free agent and sign with Bellator. He had to go up against the best welterweight in Bellator, Douglas Lima. The two fighters fought in the opening bout on the main card of Bellator NYC on pay-per-view at Madison Square Garden for the welterweight title.

The first round was nothing spectacular as they had a feeling out process with leg kicks being the only thing that was really happening between these two fighters. Lima landed an uppercut that backed Larkin into the cage, and they end the round in the clinch.

Both fighters started to let their hands go in the second round, which led to fireworks in the middle of the round. Larkin blasted Lima with a right hand in an exchange, but Lima backed off and fired back with a left hook that floored Larkin, who somehow survived the brogue of strikes. Round three was nothing to write home about. Both fighters stayed calm as it seemed they were trying to recover from the previous round. Larkin was moving well, but he was not letting his hands go at all. On the other side, Lima was pressing forward but couldn’t get close to land anything.

Larkin turned up the pressure and found better angles to attack from in round four. Lima continued to struggle with his range and Larkin was just counter striking him. Lima did score a trip takedown but was not able to hold it as Larkin got back to his feet with seconds left in the round. In the fifth and final round of their title fight, both fighters started to turn up the pressure as the clock was ticking. In the end, the judges gave the win to Lima by unanimous decision. Lima is still the Bellator welterweight champion.

This was Larkin’s biggest fight of his career, to say the least. Larkin now holds a pro-MMA record of 18-6-1.

Lima continues to impress. Leading into this event, Bellator MMA President Scott Coker came out and stated that Lima was the best welterweight in the world. Lima is not someone to doubt as he has only lost two bouts under the Bellator banner since making his debut in 2011. Lima has racked up 28 career wins. What is impressive by that number is that 24 of those wins came by either KO or submission.

Douglas Lima def. Lorenz Larkin via unanimous decision (50-45, 48-47, 48-47)