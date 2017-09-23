Bellator 183 Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, September 24th, 2017) will come in the form of Bellator 183. Headlining the card are Patricky “Pitbull” Freire and Benson Henderson, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the rest of the main card.

Patricky “Pitbull” Freire and Benson Henderson meet in a lightweight bout in the main event.

Paul Daley and Lorenz Larkin meet in a welterweight bout in the co-main event.

Roy Nelson vs. Javy Ayala is next in a heavyweight bout.

Adam Piccolotti vs. Goiti Yamauchi is next in a lightweight bout.

Opening the main card on Spike TV is Aaron Pico vs. Justin Linn in a featherweight bout.

Here are the results for this event:

MAIN CARD (Spike/9 p.m. ET)



Lightweight: Benson Henderson vs. Patricky “Pitbull” Freire



Welterweight: Paul Daley vs. Lorenz Larkin

Heavyweight: Roy Nelson vs. Javy Ayala



Lightweight: Adam Piccolotti vs. Goiti Yamauchi



Featherweight: Aaron Pico vs. Justin Linn



PRELIMINARY CARD (Online/7 p.m. ET)



Tony Johnson def. Mike Ortega via knockout (punch) – Round 2, 1:49

Kaytlin Neil def. Brooke Mayo via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Brandon Laroco def. Gaston Bolanos via technical submission (triangle choke) – Round 2, 2:16

Jaimelene Nievera def. Corina Herrera via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, 29-27)

Fernando Gonzalez def. Alex Lopez via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Ricardo Vasquez def. Justin Tenedora via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 2:39

J.J. Okanovich def. Luis Jauregui via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 0:42

Daniel Gonzalez def. Anthony Castrejon via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 4:03