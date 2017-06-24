Bellator 180 Start Time, Fight Card & How To Watch

Tonight (Sat. June 24, 2017) the biggest Bellator MMA event in the history of the promotion, and possibly one of the biggest MMA cards of the year, goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The event features three title fights; a light heavyweight title fight between champ Phil Davis and Ryan Bader, a welterweight title contest between Douglas Lima and Lorenz Larkin, and Michael Chandler will defend his lightweight throne against Brent Primus. In our co-main event of the evening, mixed martial arts (MMA) heavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko makes his Bellator debut when he takes on former UFC fighter Matt Mitrione.

And finally, in our main event of the evening former UFC light heavyweight and middleweight title challenger Chael Sonnen takes on longtime rival Wanderlei Silva, who hasn’t competed in MMA in over four years.

You can check out the full Bellator 180 fight card, start time and information on how to watch here:

Bellator 180 Main Card (PPV 10 P.M. ET):

Light heavyweight: Chael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva

Heavyweight: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Matt Mitrione

Lightweight: (C) Michael Chandler vs. Brent Primus

Welterweight: (C) Douglas Lima vs. Lorenz Larkin

Lightweight: Aaron Pico vs. Zach Freeman

Bellator 180 Main Card (Spike TV 8 P.M. ET)

Light Heavyweight: (C) Phil Davis vs. Ryan Bader

Featherweight: James Gallagher vs. Chinzo Machida

Welterweight: Neiman Gracie vs. Dave Marfone

Women’s Flyweight: Heather Hardy vs. Alice Yauger

Bellator 180 Prelims (Bellator.com 6:00 P.M. ET)

Welterweight: Ryan Couture vs. Haim Gozali

Lightweight: Jerome Mickle vs. Anthony Giacchina

Catchweight (168 lbs): John Salgado vs. Hugh McKenna

Catchweight (130 lbs): Matt Rizzo vs. Sergio da Silva

Lightweight: Bradley Desir vs. Nate Grebb