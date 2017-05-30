Bellator 182 Main Event Revealed

Bellator MMA has announced the main event for their upcoming Bellator 182 event. A welterweight bout pitting former Bellator champ Andrey Koreshkov (19-2) against Chidi Njokuani (17-4, 1 NC) will serve as the main event. A welterweight bout will serve as the evening’s co-main event when Brennan Ward (14-5) meets Fernando Gonzalez (26-14).

Koreshkov has claimed 19 career victories over 21 bouts, including wins in each of his first 13 contests. He will be making his 13th career appearance under the Bellator MMA banner and his first of 2017. Since making his professional debut in 2010, Koreshkov has collected 13 finishes, including 10 knockouts, eight of which came in the first round.

On the flip side, Njokuani enters the cage riding momentum of an impressive streak that has seen him win eight consecutive bouts and 12 of his last 13. Under the Bellator MMA banner, he has collected four victories, including a pair of knockout finishes. He is coming off a win over Melvin Guillard at Bellator 171 in January, adding to his current run of success.

Bellator 182 takes place on Friday, August 25th at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, N.Y. The prelims will stream on Bellator.com and the Bellator Mobile App while the main card will air live on Spike at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. Additional main and preliminary card bouts will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets for Bellator 182 go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10:00 a.m. ET for $85, $65, $47 and $37 and can be purchased in person at the Turning Stone Box Office, by calling 877.833.SHOW, or online at Ticketmaster.com. Here is the updated card:

Welterweight Main Event: Andrey Koreshkov (19-2) vs. Chidi Njokuani (17-4, 1 NC)

Welterweight Co-Main Event: Brennan Ward (14-5) vs. Fernando Gonzalez (26-14)

Featherweight Feature Bout: A.J. McKee (8-0) vs. TBD