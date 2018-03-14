Bellator Signs British Reality TV Star For Bellator 200

A fighter from England’s version of ‘The Jersey Shore’ will make his Bellator debut in the U.K.

Bellator signed undefeated prospect Aaron Chalmers (3-0), best known for his role on MTV England’s “The Geordie Shore,” following a provisional release from his previous BAMMA contract. It was soon announced that Chalmers would take on Ash Griffiths (4-5) at Bellator 200 on May 25 from The SSE Arena in Wembley, England.

Chalmers was most well-known for his role on ‘The Geordie Shore’ since the show’s eighth season beginning in 2014, and also appeared on a second British reality show titled “Ex on the Beach.” Last year Chalmers made a transition to MMA on the strength of his Muay Thai background, signing with BAMMA and notching three impressive finish wins in one year.

He submitted Greg Jenkins in his professional MMA debut in May, followed it up with a 30-second KO of Alex Thompson in September, and capped off his huge first year as a pro with a first-round TKO over Karl Donaldson last December. Chalmers will meet his most experienced opponent in Griffiths, but it remains a set-up fight for him to flash his skills as Griffiths has dropped three straight fights and four out of his past five.

Bellator 200 will be headlined by a middleweight title match between Rafael Carvalho and longtime contender Gegard Mousasi, while legend Mirko “Cro Cop” Filipovic will make his Bellator debut against UFC veteran Roy Nelson.