Andrei Arlovski vs. Stefan Struve Set For UFC 222

A battle between seasoned heavyweight veterans has been booked for UFC 222.

According to MMAFighting.com, UFC officials announced earlier today (Dec. 28, 2017) that former champion Andrei Arlovski and Stefan Struve will face off on the card, which is set for March 3, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Arlovski returned to the UFC in 2014 and went on a four-fight winning streak that included victories over Brendan Schaub, Antonio Silva, Travis Browne and Frank Mir. Since then, however, he’s lost five of his last six bouts with four of those losses coming by way of stoppage.

After scoring back-to-back victories over Silva and Daniel Omielanczuk in 2016, Struve had has winning streak halted this past September when he suffered a TKO loss to Alexander Volkov in the main event of UFC Fight Night 115.

UFC 222 does not yet have a main event.