Alistair Overeem Clears Up Retirement Rumors

UFC heavyweight title contender Alistair Overeem has been knocked out a total of 11 times in his MMA career, which is a scary number when you think of the ramifications of that. However, despite those who have some fear for his long-term health, Overeem is not backing down or retiring anytime soon.

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is set to go up against one of the toughest challenges to date when he steps into the Octagon to defend his title against knockout artist Francis Ngannou at UFC 220.

UFC 220 is set to take place on Saturday, January 20, 2018, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The main card will air on pay-per-view while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

Ngannou officially earned the title shot after his latest bout when he picked up a first-round knockout of Overeem that left the veteran unconscious on the canvas for several minutes at UFC 218.

Miocic also defeated Overeem when he scored a first-round knockout over the longtime MMA star last year at UFC 203.

Overeem wrote the following on his official Twitter account: