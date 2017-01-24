Watch: Chael Sonnen Booted From ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ For Cheating

‘The Bad Guy’ is at it again. Or something like that.

Following his first-round submission loss to Tito Ortiz at Bellator 170 this past weekend (Sat. January 21, 2017), Chael Sonnen once again finds himself on the losing side of another competition as he was eliminated from the latest episode of NBC’s ‘The Celebrity Apprentice’ for cheating.

Sonnen and his team were tasked with making a brochure for the Wizarding World of Harry Potter amusement park at Universal Studios, with a strict time-limit that had to be met. Teams were only granted extra time in the case of a ‘technical difficulty,’ which is why ‘The Bad Guy’ thought it’d be a good idea to cut the cord on his team’s computer.

The season’s Chairman of the Board Arnold Schwarzenegger was not a fan of Sonnen’s antics and fired him as a result for his shenanigans:

“Chael, I know that you think this is a gray area, but in my world, this is not a gray area,” Arnold Schwarzenegger said (via MMA Mania). “I will not tolerate cheaters in my boardroom. You’re fired.”

You can check out Sonnen’s attempt to extend his team’s time-limit here: