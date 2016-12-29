Video: Ripped Ronda Rousey Weighs In, Storms Off Stage

Throughout the entire build-up to her long-awaited return versus Amanda Nunes at tomorrow’s (December 30, 2016) UFC 207 from Las Vegas, Ronda Rousey has done her best disappearing act to stay completely out of the public (and media’s) eye.

The entire scenario has lead to a great deal of speculation about her mental state, with some believing she’s no longer able to handle the rigors of being an elite superstar fighter after her knockout loss to Holly Holm at last year’s UFC 193, while others believe focusing on the fight only will help her return to championship status.

However, she had no choice but to weigh in at today’s (December 29, 2016) early UFC 207 weigh-ins, but she made it a point to appear for as short a time as possible when she did. Rousey was the first to step on the scale, appearing extremely toned and in-shape to weigh in right on the championship limit of 135 pounds.

After she did, Rousey gave absolutely no time to her fans or the media, not even looking their way as she promptly left the stage to presumably continue her preparation for the fight. Watch her step on the scale then storm off courtesy of Ariel Helwani on Instagram here: