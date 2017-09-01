UFC Fight Night 115 Weigh-In Results: One Fighter Misses Weight

UFC Fight Night 115 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 2nd in Rotterdam, Netherlands at the Ahoy Rotterdam. The entire card will air on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

Stefan Struve vs. Alexander Volkov in a heavyweight bout will serve as the main event. Talita de Oliveira vs. Marion Reneau in a women’s bantamweight bout will co-headline this event. Rounding out the four bout main card is Siyar Bahadurzada vs. Rob Wilkinson in a middleweight bout and Bryan Barberena vs. Leon Edwards welterweight bout.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night 115 on Friday. Only one fighter missed weight, which was Michel Prazeres. Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 3 p.m. ET)



Alexander Volkov (251) vs. Stefan Struve (264)

Siyar Bahadurzada (186) vs. Rob Wilkinson (185)

Talita Oliveira (135) vs. Marion Reneau (135)

Bryan Barberena (170) vs. Leon Edwards (168)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 11:30 a.m. ET)



Darren Till (170) vs. Bojan Velickovic (171)

Felipe Silva (155) vs. Mairbek Taisumov (155)

Mads Burnell (155) vs. Michel Prazeres (159)*

Desmond Green (155) vs. Rustam Khabilov (156)

Francimar Barroso (204) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (205)

Zabit Magomedsharipov (146) vs. Mike Santiago (145)

Abdul-Kerim Edilov (204) vs. Bojan Mihajlovic (205)

Thibault Gouti (155) vs. Andrew Holbrook (156)