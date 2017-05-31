UFC Fight Night 109 Sees Big Drop In Viewership Numbers

Although the UFC put together a solid main event, the viewership numbers for the event were not impressive. The promotion as well as FOX Sports might be surprised with how the viewership numbers were when they were made available on Wednesday morning.

The main card drew 496,000 viewers on FOX Sports 1, which is down from the UFC Fight Night 108 event’s main card that did 745,000 viewers. The prelims drew 353,000 viewers, which was up from UFC Fight Night 108 prelims that drew 320,000 viewers. The prelim numbers are still good as the average UFC Fight Night prelims on the TV Network were 730,000.

A light heavyweight bout between former title challengers Alexander Gustafsson and Glover Teixeira served as the main event. Volkan Oezdemir vs. Misha Cirkunov in a light heavyweight bout served as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card was Peter Sobotta vs. Ben Saunders in a welterweight bout, Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Omari Akhmedov in a welterweight bout, Oliver Enkamp vs. Nordine Taleb in a welterweight bout and Jack Hermansson vs. Alex Nicholson in a middleweight bout.

The pre-fight show pulled in 109,000 viewers. The post-fight show did 277,000 viewers, which is a sign that people were not interested in sticking around for fight analysis or interviews.

Fight fans will not have to wait long to see more UFC action as the promotion returns in a big way with a major PPV event. UFC 212 takes place on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Three bouts will take place on UFC Fight Pass at 6:30 p.m. ET while four bouts will take place on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET. Six bouts will take place on PPV at 10 p.m. ET. A UFC Featherweight Championship unification bout between current two-time champion José Aldo and current interim champion Max Holloway will serve as the main event.