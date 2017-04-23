UFC Fight Night 108 Reebok Fighter Payouts

UFC Fight Night 108 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.
UFC Fight Night 108 took place on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The prelims aired at 6:30 p.m. ET with three bouts on Fight Pass and FOX Sports 2 at 8 p.m. ET with four bouts. The main card started at 10 p.m. ET with six bouts.
A featherweight bout between Cub Swanson and Artem Lobov headlined this event while Al Iaquinta vs. Diego Sanchez in a lightweight bout served as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card is Ovince Saint Preux vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima in a light heavyweight bout, John Dodson vs. Eddie Wineland in a bantamweight bout, Joe Lauzon vs. Stevie Ray in a lightweight bout and Jake Ellenberger vs. Mike Perry in a welterweight bout.
The full payouts include:
Cub Swanson: $20,000
def. Artem Lobov: $2,500
Al Iaquinta: $5,000
def. Diego Sanchez: $20,000
Ovince Saint Preux: $15,000
def. Marcos Rogerio de Lima: $5,000
John Dodson: $10,000
def. Eddie Wineland: $15,000
Stevie Ray: $5,000
def. Joe Lauzon: $20,000
Mike Perry: $2,500
def. Jake Ellenberger: $15,000
Thales Leites: $15,000
def. Sam Alvey: $10,000
Brandon Moreno: $2,500
def. Dustin Ortiz: $5,000
Scott Holtzman: $2,500
def. Michael McBride: $2,500
Danielle Taylor: $2,500
def. Jessica Penne: $2,500
Alexis Davis: $5,000
def. Cindy Dandois: $2,500
Bryan Barberena: $5,000
def. Joe Proctor: $5,000
Hector Sandoval: $2,500
def. Matt Schnell: $2,500