UFC Fight Night 108 Reebok Fighter Payouts

UFC Fight Night 108 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC Fight Night 108 took place on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The prelims aired at 6:30 p.m. ET with three bouts on Fight Pass and FOX Sports 2 at 8 p.m. ET with four bouts. The main card started at 10 p.m. ET with six bouts.

A featherweight bout between Cub Swanson and Artem Lobov headlined this event while Al Iaquinta vs. Diego Sanchez in a lightweight bout served as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card is Ovince Saint Preux vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima in a light heavyweight bout, John Dodson vs. Eddie Wineland in a bantamweight bout, Joe Lauzon vs. Stevie Ray in a lightweight bout and Jake Ellenberger vs. Mike Perry in a welterweight bout.

The full payouts include:

Cub Swanson: $20,000

def. Artem Lobov: $2,500

Al Iaquinta: $5,000

def. Diego Sanchez: $20,000

Ovince Saint Preux: $15,000

def. Marcos Rogerio de Lima: $5,000

John Dodson: $10,000

def. Eddie Wineland: $15,000

Stevie Ray: $5,000

def. Joe Lauzon: $20,000

Mike Perry: $2,500

def. Jake Ellenberger: $15,000

Thales Leites: $15,000

def. Sam Alvey: $10,000

Brandon Moreno: $2,500

def. Dustin Ortiz: $5,000

Scott Holtzman: $2,500

def. Michael McBride: $2,500

Danielle Taylor: $2,500

def. Jessica Penne: $2,500

Alexis Davis: $5,000

def. Cindy Dandois: $2,500

Bryan Barberena: $5,000

def. Joe Proctor: $5,000

Hector Sandoval: $2,500

def. Matt Schnell: $2,500