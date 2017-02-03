UFC Fight Night 104 Weigh-In Video & Results

The Toyota Center in Houston, Texas will play host to UFC Fight Night 104 this weekend. Featuring in the main event will be a featherweight clash, showcasing one of the most exciting fighters in the division’s history. ‘Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung returns after a three-year absence, but it’s no gimme fight. Facing ‘KZ’ will be top 10 staple Dennie Bermudez, so expect all kinds of war in TX. At women’s strawweight is where the co-main event lands, and we’ll see Alexa Grasso against Felice Herrig. Currently unbeaten as a pro, Grasso will look to keep the ball rolling against Herrig, who is coming off a submission win over Kailin Curran.

Lightweight brawler Abel Trujilo will collide with 9-1 James Vick, and there’s also the return of Ovince St-Preux as he faces Volkan Oezdemir. Heavyweights Marcel Fortuna and Anthony Hamilton have unfinished business, and opening the card is a great fight between Jessica Andrade and Angela Hill.

Korean Zombie’s Return

Tecia Torres and Bec Rawlings highlight a solid undercard, but watch out for rising prospect Niko Price too. The early weigh-ins kick off at 10 AM ET, but sadly there are no traditional weigh-ins scheduled for the evening. Join us right here, at LowKickMMA, for the updated UFC Fight Night 104 weigh-ins throughout the morning. We’ll look to add a live stream of the weigh-ins to the article as they arise.

Fox Sports 1 Main Card

Fox Sports 1 Preliminary Card

UFC Fight Pass Preliminary Card

